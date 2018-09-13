Gearing up with makeshift gas masks as battle for Syria's Idlib looms

Ms Um Majid making improvised gas masks yesterday in her home in Binnish in Syria's rebel-held northern Idlib province as part of preparations for upcoming raids. Fearing the advance of government forces and their allies to retake Idlib province, families there have turned to YouTube videos to learn how to make gas masks from charcoal, wood, paper cups, cotton, nylon plastic bags and tapes. One man said he could have made more masks but the materials he needs are not always available. He has also dug a cavern under his home.