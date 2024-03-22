Gaza gunmen holed up in Al Shifa emergency room, Israeli military spokesperson says

FILE PHOTO: Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's chief military spokesman holds a bag with Hebrew words celebrating 60 years of Kibbutz Beeri and, according to Israel's miliitary, was found at Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, November 22, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/ File photo
Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 03:13 AM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 03:13 AM

JERUSALEM - Hamas and Islamic Jihad gunmen are holed up in the building of Al Shifa hospital's emergency room in Gaza, where an ongoing army raid was expected to go on for a few more days, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We are evacuating the patients, around 220 patients, to another building," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement, "with appropriate medical equipment so that all the patients and doctors can be safe. We continue to call on all the gunmen in the building to surrender." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top