G-20 ministers struggle to finalise oil output cuts despite US efforts

RIYADH • Top oil producers struggled to finalise production cuts during a virtual summit held by the Group of 20 (G-20) energy ministers on Friday, despite US President Donald Trump's mediation efforts to end a stand-off with Mexico.

The G-20 communique appeared to gloss over simmering divisions over energy policy, making no mention of output cuts and pledging simply to ensure oil "market stability" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico was the lone holdout in a record Opec-led agreement reached a day earlier that would see production slashed by 10 million barrels a day in May and June, followed by a gradual reduction in cuts until April 2022.

The stand-off had cast doubt on efforts to bolster oil prices, pushed to near two-decade lows by the demand-sapping pandemic and a Saudi-Russia price war that rattled global markets.

The subsequent G-20 meeting - hosted by Riyadh - was expected to seal the deal more widely with non-Opec (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) nations in the group, including Mexico, the United States and Canada.

But there was no sign of an agreement in the group's final statement.

"We commit to ensure that the energy sector continues to make a full, effective contribution to overcoming Covid-19 and powering the subsequent global recovery," said the statement released early yesterday. "We commit to take all the necessary and immediate measures to ensure energy market stability."

Under the Opec deal, Mexico was expected to cut production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), but it resisted the suggestion.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had reached an agreement with Mr Trump to cut production by only 100,000 bpd. He added that Mr Trump had agreed to cut US production by 250,000 bpd "as compensation" for Mexico.

Mr Trump later confirmed the deal, saying the US will "make up the difference" by cutting "some US production".

The G-20 statement was silent on the Mexico-US deal.

The tentative production-cut deal, which hinges on Mexico's consent for it to take effect, marked a possible end of the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Both oil producers took on the lion's share of the cuts as they agreed to slash output to around 8.5 million bpd, according to Bloomberg News.

"Our global energy systems, from producers to consumers, are in uncharted territory and it is our responsibility to find the path forward," Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Salman, told the G-20 gathering. "Saudi Arabia urges all G-20 members, including Mexico as well as invited countries, to take appropriate and extraordinary measures to stabilise market conditions."

But AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes said the supply cuts were "less than the market hoped for", given the hit to demand from coronavirus lockdowns throughout the world.

"The deal currently tabled will only partially offset oil price distress... The storm clouds for oil prices will only completely dissipate when lockdowns are lifted," he said.

