Frozen: A crystal-clear beauty

One of Israeli artist Sigalit Landau's pieces, a ballerina's tutu covered in salt crystal formations in the hyper-saline waters of the Dead Sea. The tutu, "frozen" by accumulated layers of salt into a 200kg crystal-like sculpture, will soon go on international display, part of a unique artistic project at the lowest point on the planet. Landau, 49, has used the high salinity of the sea that makes aquatic life impossible to create a collection of shiny white sculptures that seem to come out of a fairy tale. Other objects include shoes as well as musical instruments. Landau and her team secure their submerged objects with metal frames, weights and strong cords. The artist, who has visited the Dead Sea regularly since childhood, said she has been creating the sculptures for the past 15 years.