From Mecca to Beijing, aerial images reveal emptying famed sites due to coronavirus

Wuhan Dongdamen Train Station in Wuhan, China, on Oct 17, 2019 (top) and on Feb 25, 2020, with trains parked in the station, during the novel coronavirus outbreak.PHOTO: AFP/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
Pedestrians and cars in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, on Feb 21, 2019 (top) and an almost empty square, on Feb 11, 2020.PHOTO: AFP/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
People in the courtyard of Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom, Iran on Sept 25, 2019 (top), and a nearly empty courtyard on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: AFP/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
The crowd at Mecca's Grand Mosque and the Kaaba on Feb 14, 2020 (top), and a much smaller group of visitors on March 3, 2020.PHOTO: AFP/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
BEIJING (AFP) - Empty public squares, a ghostly train station and deserted holy sites - a series of striking satellite images have revealed the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on some of the world's busiest spaces.

The aerial photographs, released by Colorado-based space technology firm Maxar, show normally bustling spots from Mecca to Beijing thinned of people.

One image shows a handful of pilgrims circling the granite Kaaba at Mecca's Grand Mosque - a sacred site usually thronged with worshippers from every corner of the Muslim world.

Saudi Arabian authorities have suspended the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage to Islam's holiest place, in a bid to stop the spread of the virus which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.

An image above the Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom shows one of Iran's most hallowed places virtually empty as its famed golden dome shimmers in the sunlight.

Streets and courtyards around the shrine are similarly vacant.

Photos above Wuhan, China - the epicentre of the global outbreak - show dozens of trains parked up at the city's deserted Dongdamen Station.

With the city under lockdown and virtually cut off from the outside world since Jan 23, the usually bustling station has been transformed into a make-shift depot.

Elsewhere, Tiananmen Square in Beijing lives up to its name as the Gate of Heavenly Peace, with only a couple of dozen cars passing by and no pedestrians to be seen.

 

