Freed Israeli women hostages tell of abuse in Hamas captivity

JERUSALEM - Two freed Israeli women hostages on Jan 23 gave testimony to a parliamentary hearing on sexual violence on the abuse they experienced while being held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza.

“I was there 51 days and there wasn’t a moment that we didn’t go through abuse of any kind,” said Ms Aviva Siegel, who was taken hostage on Oct 7.

Ms Siegel, 62, told the hearing on sexual violence during the Israel-Hamas conflict that militants had turned both women and men hostages into “dolls on a string that they can do with them what they please, whenever they please”.

“I saw it with my own eyes. I didn’t just see, I felt the women as if they were my daughters,” she said.

Ms Siegel said male hostages were suffering equally in captivity.

“The men are also going through what the women are experiencing... They are also dolls on a string,” she said.

Ms Chen Goldstein-Almog, another freed hostage, said she had seen fellow female hostages miss periods during their captivity.

She said this may have been due to “the difficult conditions in captivity”, but added that she feared that “heaven forbid they get pregnant”.

The biggest fear the captives had was of being abandoned by the Israeli authorities, added Ms Goldstein-Almog, 48.

“The feeling there is that you’re forgotten, that they’ve given up on you,” she told the meeting via video link.

Both women were freed during a seven-day humanitarian pause in late November that led to the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for aid deliveries into Gaza and the freeing of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, carried out an unprecedented attack on Oct 7 that resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.