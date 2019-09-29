Freed British tanker close to docking in Dubai

DUBAI/STOCKHOLM • A British-flagged tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks was approaching Dubai yesterday, after a stand-off that has stoked tensions along a vital global shipping route for oil.

The Stena Impero sailed out of Iranian waters on Friday, having been seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on July 19, shortly after British forces detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar. The Iranian ship was released last month.

"Finally approaching berth in Dubai right now," Mr Erik Hanell, the chief executive of Sweden's Stena Bulk, which owns the ship, told Reuters in Stockholm in a text message.

Stena Bulk said the crew members would receive medical checks and would be debriefed in Dubai, which lies across the Gulf from Iran, before travelling home to their families.

Seven of the 23 crew members were freed earlier this month. Those still on the vessel came from India, Russia and the Philippines, a Stena Bulk spokesman said before the ship had docked.

"The crew are in high spirits, understandably. They will be checked by medical professionals once ashore, but the captain has informed us all are in good health," he said.

The seizure of the vessel, which the Iranian authorities said was for marine violations, followed attacks on other merchant tankers in Gulf waters in May and June.

