Former ISIS bastion in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot

HAJAR AL-ASWAD (Syria) • A ghost town since a 2018 operation to flush out extremists, Hajar al-Aswad near the Syrian capital of Damascus has come back to life as the location of a movie produced by action star Jackie Chan.

"Home Operation" is inspired by China's 2015 evacuation of Chinese and other foreign citizens from the war in Yemen.

Yemen was deemed too dangerous a venue to shoot in and some scenes of the action film, which is also backed by an Emirati production firm, are being shot in Syria, although the script only mentions a fictional country called "Poman".

The ruins of Hajar al-Aswad were filled with a motley crew of actors in Yemeni tribal attire, Syrian extras in uniform, and Chinese film crew members last Thursday.

Mr Chan is the main producer, although there are no plans for him to visit Syria. The film pitches itself as a blockbuster that will glorify the role of the Chinese authorities in a heroic evacuation.

Speaking to reporters as his crew installed their equipment and tanks in hastily altered livery moved into position, director Song Yinxi said: "It takes the perspective of diplomats who are Communist Party members, who braved a hail of bullets in a war-torn country and safely brought all Chinese compatriots onto the country's warship unscathed."

The ambassador of China, one of few nations to have kept good diplomatic ties with the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was present to launch the shoot, expected to last several days. A red banner in three languages was unfurled for the small ceremony and another that read "Peace & Love" was propped up on the front of a tank.

Hajar al-Aswad, which means "black rock" in Arabic, was once a densely populated Damascus suburb that lies next to the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmuk.

Both areas became major hot spots in the Syrian civil conflict that erupted in 2011 and were at least partially controlled at one point by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group.

The reconquest of both neighbourhoods by Syrian pro-government forces in May 2018 marked the moment the regime brought the entire capital of Damascus back under its control.

But swathes of Hajar al-Aswad were completely levelled, turning the neighbourhood into a sinister sprawl of grey, gutted buildings. A few residents have returned to the least damaged parts of Hajar al-Aswad, leaving the rest completely uninhabited.