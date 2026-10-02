Flydubai attack raises questions about pilot background checks

While background checks may vary for pilots in other parts of the world, experts said they generally follow the US model.

A violent cockpit attack by a co-pilot on a flydubai plane this week raised questions not only about his motivations, but also about whether he might have evaded the background checks that most commercial airline pilots must undergo.

Aviation experts noted that pilots undergo physical and mental health screenings and criminal background checks, but said those measures may go only so far in identifying pilots who have become radicalised or who try to hide their mental health issues.