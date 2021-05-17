Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends

KABUL • Fighting between the Taleban and Afghan government forces resumed in the restive southern province of Helmand, officials said yesterday, ending a three-day ceasefire by the warring sides to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

There were clashes on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, which has seen intense fighting since the United States began its final troop withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1, an Afghan military spokesman and a local official said.

"The fighting started early today morning and is still ongoing," Mr Attaullah Afghan, the head of the Helmand provincial council, told Agence France-Presse.

He added that Taleban fighters attacked security checkpoints on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah and other districts.

An Afghan army spokesman in the south confirmed the fighting.

The three-day truce initiated by the Taleban and agreed to by the Afghan government had largely held during the Eid holidays.

However, at least 12 people were killed at a mosque outside Kabul by a bomb blast claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group.

The explosion happened inside a mosque in Shakar Darah district of Kabul province during Friday prayers.

ISIS said its fighters had placed an explosive device inside the mosque and detonated it after worshippers arrived to offer prayers on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holidays, according to the US monitor of Islamist terror groups late on Saturday.

The bombing killed the imam of the mosque, who was leading the prayers.

Separately, a series of blasts outside a girls' school in Kabul last week killed more than 50 people and wounded scores, most of them female students.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in the country in recent years.

Before the ceasefire deal, fighting between the Taleban and government forces had surged across several provinces, including Kandahar and Helmand in the south.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE