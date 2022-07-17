Fiancee of slain journalist raps US leader for fist bump

WASHINGTON • The fiancee of the late Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday that President Joe Biden had enabled Saudi Arabia's crown prince to take more victims after the United States leader met and fist-bumped the man accused of ordering the journalist's murder.

In the form of what she imagined as a tweet by Mr Khashoggi, referring to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ms Hatice Cengiz wrote to Mr Biden: "Is this the accountability you promised for my murder? The blood of MBS's next victim is on your hands."

Mr Khashoggi, a Saudi who wrote critically of the prince in The Washington Post, was strangled and dismembered in October 2018 after entering Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate to fill out paperwork to marry Ms Cengiz, who is Turkish. Mr Khashoggi was a US permanent resident.

Mr Biden had vowed as a presidential candidate to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" but travelled on Friday to Jeddah and was pictured fist-bumping the 36-year-old de facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom.

"The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salman was worse than a handshake - it was shameful," said Mr Fred Ryan, publisher and chief executive of The Washington Post, which has demanded accountability for the death of its contributor.

"It projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption that he is seeking."

