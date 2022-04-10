Famine-threatened Yemenis fear impact of Ukraine war

SANAA (AFP) - The wheat fields of northern Yemen stretch into the distance but they are not enough to nourish a country where millions go hungry.

Already teetering on the edge of famine, war-ravaged Yemen fears a shortage of the staple food ingredient because of a different war - in Ukraine, which is one of the world's major suppliers of the grain.

In a bustling Sanaa bakery, Mr Mohammed al-Jalal and his staff sell small loaves of bread to customers carrying them away in red plastic bags.

"Flour is available on the market but we worry about shortages because of the war between Russia and Ukraine," Mr Jalal told AFP.

In Al-Jawf province, which borders Saudi Arabia, farmers are hard at work to harvest their crops before grinding the wheat and shipping it mainly to the capital, rebel-held Sanaa.

Most of Yemen's roughly 30 million people will not be tasting this home-grown product, because the country depends almost entirely on food imports, with nearly a third of wheat supplies coming from Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

Across the Middle East and North Africa, people are struggling to secure even the most basic staples in view of soaring food and fuel prices triggered by Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

Jalal said authorities in Yemen "should support farmers so they can grow more wheat in our country".

After more than seven years of civil war, the Arab world's poorest country was already suffering what the United Nations called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

More than 17 million people in Yemen face high levels of food insecurity, United Nations-backed assessments showed in March, and the total is likely to increase. Famine conditions already afflict more than 30,000 Yemenis, UN agencies said.

Ali al-Kabous, an importer and trader of wheat, fears that, "If the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the price of wheat will increase here."

Battle for survival

Food prices in Yemen have already doubled since last year and the country's years of fighting have led to an economic collapse.

As his staff unload dozens of white sacks filled with flour, Kabous points to a related concern. As global oil prices rise, so will transport costs, and "that will be an enormous burden on the people".