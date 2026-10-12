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FAA tells US airlines to exercise caution in Saudi Arabia flights, citing safety risks

Smoke and flames rising from Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Airport on Oct 8, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport.

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told US airlines on Oct 11 to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing safety threats tied to ongoing military activities and navigation system interference.

The FAA Notice to Airmen, which lasts until Dec 10, follows strikes on Oct 10 and 11 on Riyadh’s international airport. The attack on Oct 10 killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

“Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflight, the arrival, and departure phases of flight,” the FAA said, warning of the “potentially hazardous situation”.

The notice also applies to operators of airplanes that are registered in the US.

Riyadh airport remains closed to flights through at least 5pm EDT on Oct 12 (5am on Oct 13 in Singapore).

US carrier Delta Air Lines is set to begin direct flights to Riyadh on Oct 23 from Atlanta.

Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Oct 11 , but chief executive Ed Bastian told CNBC last week that “safety is going to make the call” about whether the airline will move forward.

Other major US airlines serve Riyadh via codeshare partners.

In September 2025, FedEx launched its first dedicated flight into Saudi Arabia. The FedEx Boeing 777 freighter operates six times a week and connects the Americas and Europe to Riyadh, with connections to Guangzhou and Shanghai. REUTERS