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Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to constrain Iran on land, Caspian Sea

A cargo vessel disabled in the Gulf of Oman on Oct 10 by the US military, after the ship's crew ignored warnings and attempted to run a naval blockade against Iran.

WASHINGTON - After a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military is setting up a task force to bolster Washington’s efforts to restrict Tehran’s movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned material across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The announcement of the task force, which has not been previously reported, will be made later on Nov 7 by the US Central Command, according to a statement seen by Reuters ahead of its release.

Task Force Iron Gate, as it will be called, will be based in Tampa, Florida, and will coordinate with other US government agencies.

Beyond movement of weapons, it will also focus on dual-use and illegal revenue streams.

“Strengthening CENTCOM’s collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military,” Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of Central Command, said in a statement.

Central Command estimated that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than US$25 billion (S$30 billion) in crude oil. REUTERS