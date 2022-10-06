Ex-Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu 'unwell' at religious ceremony

JERUSALEM - Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is running for re-election next month, left a Jerusalem prayer ceremony on Wednesday after feeling "unwell" but later improved, his office said.

Netanyahu, who will be 73 this month, "felt unwell" while he was taking part in prayers as part of the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday in a Jerusalem synagogue, it said in a statement.

"He underwent a series of tests there which were normal. Now, he is feeling well," it added.

But "to avoid any doubt", Netanyahu "intends to go to hospital of his own accord for an examination", his office said.

The statement did not provide details on the nature of the health incident, but Israeli media reported he had experienced "chest pain".

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Twitter wished his rival a "full and speedy recovery".

Israel's Nov 1 election will be its fifth vote in less than four years.

It could oust the centrist Lapid and see the return of the hawkish Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, who is on trial over corruption charges which he denies.

Lapid was the architect of a motley alliance that ended Netanyahu's record 12 consecutive years in power in 2021.

The latest opinion polls put Netanyahu's Likud party in front and set to take more than 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, or parliament, at the ballot.

The polls suggest his right-wing bloc, which includes allies from ultra-Orthodox parties and the extreme right, is near the 61 seats needed for a majority. AFP