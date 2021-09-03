News analysis

Europeans fear delay in nuke talks may work in Iran's favour

Lack of urgency in Teheran's response to calls to restart discussion heightens worries

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

France and Germany have called on Iran to resume diplomatic negotiations on its nuclear programme.

A month after the inauguration of conservative Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called his newly appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, to "underline the importance and the urgency of an immediate resumption of the negotiations, interrupted by Iran since the month of June", as a French government statement put it.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2021, with the headline 'Europeans fear delay in nuke talks may work in Iran's favour'. Subscribe
Topics: 