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EU regrets Palestinian decision to postpone elections

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FILE PHOTO: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 - The European Union regrets the decision by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to postpone legislative and presidential elections by almost a year, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a statement on Wednesday.

• The Palestinian legislative elections were originally scheduled on November 28 while the presidential election was due to take place in early 2027. Both were postponed to September 11 next year.

• "Acknowledging the challenges and limitations facing the Palestinian Authority, we reiterate the importance of organising legislative and presidential elections as soon as possible, in line with President Abbas' previous commitments," the statement said.

• "The holding of democratic and transparent elections throughout the occupied Palestinian territory is long overdue," added the statement.

• The EU is ready to support the electoral process, including with the deployment of an EU election observation mission, added the EU. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.