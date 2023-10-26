EU leaders to call for 'humanitarian corridors and pauses' to get aid into Gaza

FILE PHOTO: Trucks carrying aid wait to exit, on the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will call for the establishment of "humanitarian corridors and pauses" to get urgently-needed aid into Gaza, according to the final draft of a text to be approved at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"The European Council expresses its gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and calls for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses," the text says.

"The European Union will work closely with partners in the region to protect civilians, provide assistance and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, ensuring that such assistance is not abused by terrorist organisations." REUTERS

