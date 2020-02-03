EU foreign policy chief to visit Teheran amid nuclear tensions

TEHERAN • Top European Union (EU) diplomat Josep Borrell is due to visit Iran today, said officials in Teheran and Brussels. It is his first trip there since taking office and is aimed at reducing rising tensions over the Islamic republic's nuclear programme.

Mr Borrell is set to meet President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani during the two-day trip, his office said in a statement.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and a group of world powers has been crumbling since United States President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018, and Washington has since stepped up sanctions and a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran.

Teheran has gradually stepped back from its own commitments under the deal, while military tensions with the US have brought the arch foes to the brink of full-blown confrontation in recent weeks.

Mr Borrell's mission aims "to de-escalate tensions and seek opportunities for political solutions to the current crisis," said the office of the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

The visit will allow Mr Borrell "to convey the EU's strong commitment to preserve" the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and to discuss cooperation between the EU and Iran, his office said.

Washington accuses Teheran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which Iran has always denied.

The deal struck in Vienna between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) - Britain, China, France, the US and Russia - plus Germany, offered Teheran a partial reprieve from crippling international sanctions.

In exchange, Iran agreed to drastically reduce its nuclear activities and to submit to a tailor-made inspection regime by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The US withdrawal from the deal and its reimposition of biting sanctions deprived Iran of anticipated economic benefits.

The renewed US sanctions have almost entirely isolated Iran from the international financial system, driven away oil buyers and plunged the country into a severe recession.

Since last May, Iran has progressively scaled back commitments under the agreement in response to the US sanctions and Europe's inability to circumvent them.

Iran is now producing uranium enriched beyond the 3.67 per cent set by the agreement, and no longer adheres to the limit of 300kg imposed on its enriched uranium stocks. It has also resumed research and development that was restricted under the deal.

On Jan 5, Iran announced the "last step" in its plan to roll back on its commitments, saying it was no longer bound by limits on the number of centrifuges it could run to enrich uranium.

Iran accuses the European parties to the deal of not respecting their own commitments and of doing nothing to help circumvent the US sanctions.

Teheran has stressed, however, that the steps it has taken away from the deal can be reversed if Iran's interests are realised.

However, the European parties and experts question this pledge, saying research and development gains are not reversible.

In an effort to bring Teheran back to full implementation of the deal, Paris, London and Berlin triggered a complaint mechanism last month.

The mechanism could lead to the re-establishment of all sanctions that were lifted by the UNSC, but, for now, the Europeans have been keen to get Iran back on board rather than reimpose sanctions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE