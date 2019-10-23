Erdogan vows to resume Syria strikes if US promises not met

ANKARA/MOSCOW • Hundreds of Kurdish forces remain near Syria's north-east border despite a United States-brokered truce demanding their withdrawal, and Turkey could resume its offensive in the area when the ceasefire expires, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The five-day truce in Turkey's cross-border offensive to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish YPG fighters from the border area ends at 3am today (Singapore time).

Turkey says the YPG forces - which it views as terrorists because of their links to Kurdish militants waging an insurgency in south-east Turkey - must leave a "safe zone" it wants to establish inside Syria.

"The withdrawal is continuing," Mr Erdogan told reporters at Ankara airport before flying to Russia for talks on Syria with President Vladimir Putin.

"According to the information I have received from my Defence Minister, we are talking about 700 to 800 already withdrawn and the rest, around 1,200 to 1,300, are continuing to withdraw. It has been said that they will withdraw. All will have to get out, the process will not end before they are out."

Turkey began its cross-border operation nearly two weeks ago following US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from northern Syria. The withdrawal has been criticised by US lawmakers, including some of Mr Trump's fellow Republicans, as a betrayal of Kurdish allies who have helped the US fight militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Some 300,000 people have been displaced by Turkey's offensive and 120 civilians have been killed, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On Sunday, it said 259 fighters with the Kurdish-led forces and 196 Turkey-backed Syrian rebels had been killed. Turkey says 765 terrorists, but no civilians, have been killed in its offensive.

On Monday, Mr Trump said it appeared that the five-day pause was holding despite skirmishes and that it could possibly go beyond the expiry time, but Mr Erdogan said the fighting may resume.

He added: "If the promises given to us by America are not kept, we will continue our operation from where it left off, this time with a much bigger determination."

Turkey says it wants to set up a "safe zone" along 440km of its border with north-east Syria, but its assault so far has focused on two border towns in the centre of that strip, Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad, about 120km apart.

A Turkish security source said the YPG was initially pulling back from the 120km border strip.

He said Mr Erdogan and Mr Putin would discuss a wider withdrawal from the rest of the border in their talks yesterday in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Syrian and Russian forces have already entered two border cities, Manbij and Kobani, which lie within Turkey's planned "safe zone" but to the west of Turkey's military operations.

Mr Erdogan has said he could accept the presence of Syrian troops in those areas, as long as the YPG are pushed out. "My hope is that, God willing, we will achieve the agreement we desire," he said before leaving for Sochi.

The Kremlin said it hoped Mr Erdogan would be able to provide Mr Putin with more information about Ankara's plans for north-east Syria, and was also studying what it described as a new idea from Germany for an internationally controlled security zone in northern Syria involving Turkey and Russia.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the step should stabilise the region so that civilians could rebuild and refugees could return on a voluntary basis. Russia is a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey has backed rebels seeking to oust Mr Assad during Syria's eight-year civil war but has dropped its once-frequent calls for Mr Assad to quit.

Turkey is holding covert contacts with the Syrian government, partly via Russia, to avert direct conflict in north-east Syria, Turkish officials say.

