Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms mild

ANKARA (BLOOMBERG) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday (Feb 5) that he had tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19 and that his symptoms were mild.

"We await your prayers," Mr Erdogan, 67, said in Twitter post that also said his wife Emine was infected.

Mr Erdogan, who is vaccinated, said he would continue to work from home.

He visited Ukraine on Thursday, where he held meetings with the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky to improve economic and military ties amid rising tension between Russia and Ukraine.