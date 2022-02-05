Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19, says symptoms mild

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is vaccinated, said he would continue to work from home. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
18 min ago

ANKARA (BLOOMBERG) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday (Feb 5) that he had tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19 and that his symptoms were mild.

"We await your prayers," Mr Erdogan, 67, said in Twitter post that also said his wife Emine was infected.

Mr Erdogan, who is vaccinated, said he would continue to work from home.

He visited Ukraine on Thursday, where he held meetings with the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky to improve economic and military ties amid rising tension between Russia and Ukraine.

More On This Topic
Portugal PM tests positive for Covid-19 after surprise win
Mexican President says doing well after 2nd Covid-19 diagnosis

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top