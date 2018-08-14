Erdogan says Turkey to 'boycott' US electronic goods

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement in a televised speech.
Published
1 hour ago

ISTANBUL (AFP) - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday (Aug 14) said Turkey would boycott US electronic goods, in retaliation for punitive sanctions Washington placed against Ankara over the detention of an American pastor.

"We will boycott US electronic goods," Mr Erdogan said in a televised speech.

"If (the United States) have the iPhone, there's Samsung on the other side," he said, referring to US giant Apple's iconic phone and the top South Korean brand.

"We (also) have our Venus and Vestel," he said, referring to homegrown Turkish electronics brands.

