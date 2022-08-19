Erdogan says he discussed ways to end Ukraine conflict with Guterres, Zelensky

(From left) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after their joint news conference in Lviv, Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
ANKARA (REUTERS) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday (Aug 18) he discussed possible ways of ending the war between Ukraine and Russia in a trilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Speaking after the meeting in Ukraine's Lviv, Mr Erdogan said they discussed using the positive atmosphere created by a UN-brokered grain export deal to establish lasting peace.

He also said they discussed the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia, and that he would later raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We attach great importance to this issue... of what happened to the exchange of these captives," Mr Erdogan said.

