Emirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some US flights due to coronavirus

Emirates said it was halting the routes because of the virus epidemic that has shattered global travel demand.
Emirates said it was halting the routes because of the virus epidemic that has shattered global travel demand.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Emirates, one of the world's biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France, Germany, Nigeria, New York and New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal e-mails seen by Reuters.

France, Germany and Nigeria flights would be suspended from March 23 until further notice, a company e-mail said.

Flights to New York JFK and New Jersey's Newark EWR would be suspended from March 24 until further notice, another company e-mail said.

The airline did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Emirates, which has already suspended dozens of routes, said in the e-mails it was halting the routes because of the virus epidemic that has shattered global travel demand.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content