Emirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some US flights due to coronavirus

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Emirates, one of the world's biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France, Germany, Nigeria, New York and New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal e-mails seen by Reuters.

France, Germany and Nigeria flights would be suspended from March 23 until further notice, a company e-mail said.

Flights to New York JFK and New Jersey's Newark EWR would be suspended from March 24 until further notice, another company e-mail said.

The airline did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Emirates, which has already suspended dozens of routes, said in the e-mails it was halting the routes because of the virus epidemic that has shattered global travel demand.