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Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the opening ceremony of a cement factory in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Nov 28 - Foreign ministers of eight countries have called on the Palestinian Authority to hold legislative and presidential elections in the first quarter of 2027, according to a joint statement published by the French foreign ministry on Saturday.

Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the UK expressed regret over Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to postpone legislative elections scheduled for November 28 and a presidential election planned for early 2027.

In October, Abbas postponed legislative elections, which were due on November 28, to September 11, 2027, and called a presidential poll for the same date citing Israeli measures and security conditions in Gaza.

The European Union regretted Abbas' decision to postpone elections, its foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a statement last month, adding that holding democratic elections throughout the occupied Palestinian territory was "long overdue".

The Palestinians have not held legislative or presidential elections since 2005-06. Abbas had committed in writing to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to hold both votes as part of France's recognition of a Palestinian state in September 2025. REUTERS