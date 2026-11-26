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CAIRO, Nov 26 - Egyptian lawmakers demanded accountability on Thursday as shocked Cairo residents mourned the deaths of 31 people in an overnight tanker explosion, the deadliest of a series of recent accidents that have stoked public anger.

The accident was caused when a car hit the back of the tanker, causing it to overturn and catch fire, public prosecutors said, adding that a suspect has been arrested.

"The tanks were exploding, the tyres were exploding, and there was fire," said local resident Zaghlol al-Me, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, but was unable to help anyone due to the intensity of the blaze.

"We just didn't know what to do or how to save anyone."

It was the latest in a string of transport-related accidents, coming less than three weeks after a train collision killed seven people.

The government, which has poured billions into new highways, bridges and other infrastructure, needs to move from "building roads and expanding them to managing their safety professionally," said lawmaker Mahmoud Samy.

The cabinet holds full responsibility and must resign, said Abdel Moneim Imam, a lawmaker and chairman of the liberal Justice Party.

Shereen Reda, one of Egypt's best-known contemporary actresses, said in a post on X that it was time "to ask questions and hold people to account".

ASH AND BURNED TIRES

Traffic moved slowly amid ash and the remnants of burned tyres along a stretch of the capital's ring road where the blast took place, as a passersby nervously eyed a pair of oil-product tankers rolling past.

Radio stations played patriotic songs while the minister of religious endowments asked Friday sermons to address solidarity in times of crisis.

Relatives posted appeals on Facebook for men who had been on the road and had been missing since, including fathers and husbands.

Egypt recorded 5,829 road deaths in 2025, up 10.8% from the previous year but down from 7,326 in 2021, according to the official statistics agency, CAPMAS.

The transport ministry, which extended condolences to the victims' families, declined to comment further when contacted by Reuters.

STRING OF ACCIDENTS AMID TRANSPORT INVESTMENT

Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir was appointed in 2019 after an earlier transport disaster, when a train crashed at Cairo's Ramses station, triggering a fire that killed 25 people and prompted his predecessor to resign.

His ministry has overseen an ambitious overhaul of the country’s infrastructure, including a monorail to the New Capital east of Cairo and a roughly 2,000-km high-speed rail network.

Wazir has pointed to individual errors after previous incidents. He rejected calls to resign after a lorry hit a minibus on a highway in the Nile Delta, killing 19 people, almost all of them young women, in July last year.

Amr Moussa, a former foreign minister and Arab League secretary-general, said there had been a "grave deterioration in the system of oversight and follow-up."

"Trading accusations and evading responsibility leads to the next disaster," he said. REUTERS