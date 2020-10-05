A sealed wooden Egyptian coffin, or sarcophagus, was one of 59 well-preserved coffins buried more than 2,500 years ago and found by archaeologists over recent weeks in a newly discovered burial site near the Saqqara necropolis in Giza last Saturday. Since the find of the first 13 coffins was announced almost three weeks ago, more have been discovered in shafts at depths of up to 12m. An unknown number may still lie buried, said Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani. Excavations in Saqqara have in recent years unearthed troves of artefacts and mummified birds, scarab beetles and other animals.
Egypt unearths coffins buried 2,500 years ago
Published4 min ago
