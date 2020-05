CAIRO (REUTERS) - Egypt will deduct 1 per cent from public salaries for 12 months beginning on July 1 to offset with the economic repercussions of the coronavirus, the Cabinet said on Wednesday (May 20).

The tax will be imposed across all sectors of the economy, and 0.5 per cent will also be deducted from state pensions, the Cabinet said in a statement.

