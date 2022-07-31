Egypt to fight against backslide of climate goals at COP27

CAIRO (BLOOMBERG) - Egypt, the country hosting COP27 later this year, wants to ensure there's no backtracking on past commitments to slow the pace of climate change - even as global leaders grapple with food shortages, an energy crisis and high inflation.

The annual United Nations-sponsored Conference of Parties is scheduled for November in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is also the conference's president, spoke to Bloomberg News about the challenges ahead.

"The conference is going to be held in a difficult geo-political situation, with the world facing energy and food challenges," he said in written answers to questions.

"Of course all of this could impact the level of ambition and might lead to distractions of the climate change priority."

Egypt's goal is to prevent that from happening, Mr Shoukry said.

As the first African country to host a COP meeting in six years, it also wants to focus on how developing nations can get funding to adapt to the changing climate and to finance the green energy transition.

"We hope that COP27 will first confirm the political commitment to climate change and the agreed transition at the highest level," he said.

The main focus of COP27 is to "raise ambition" and confirm "no backsliding or backtracking on commitments and pledges" made in past summits, he said.

Thousands of climate diplomats representing virtually every country in the world meet every year at COP.

The gathering also attracts tens of thousands of activists, observers, businesspeople and media, making it the world's largest international summit by number of people. COP26 talks in Glasgow last year - the first to happen after the coronavirus pandemic - saw 40,000 people and 120 world leaders attending.

COP meetings are the vehicle through which the global community coordinates actions to cut planet-warming greenhouse-gas emissions.

The ultimate goal is to cap the rise of global average temperatures which, at the moment, are headed for an increase of around 2.7 deg C or more by the end of the century, from the average of pre-industrial times.

Such an increase would be catastrophic, threatening life as we know it today, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The global community agreed at the COP21 meeting in Paris in 2015 to take steps to keep the temperature increase at 2 deg C, and ideally close to 1.5 deg C.