Egypt ticket collector on trial for forcing people to jump off train

CAIRO (DPA) - Egypt's top prosecutor on Saturday (Nov 2) ordered a criminal trial against a ticket collector who is accused of forcing two ticketless youths to jump off a moving train, leaving one of them dead and the other injured.

The incident took place in the Nile Delta province of Tanta earlier this week when the two young street peddlers failed to pay for tickets.

An investigation showed the conductor opened the carriage door, and ordered the two men to jump out to avoid being handed over to police, Egyptian state television reported online.

The conductor will stand trial on charges of causing injuries that resulted in the death of one youth and causing a deliberate injury to the second, a statement from the chief prosecutor's office said.

No specific date has been set for the start of the trial.

The incident has sparked public anger in Egypt where trains are a major means of transport for many people.

Egypt has seen several railway tragedies in recent years.

In February, a speeding locomotive crashed into the concrete buffers of the platform at Cairo's main train station, causing a powerful explosion and a fire that left 25 people dead and dozens injured.

The country's worst rail disaster took place in 2002, when a passenger train caught fire, killing more than 360 people.