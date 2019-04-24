Egypt approves extending Sisi's term in referendum

CAIRO (BLOOMBERG) - Egyptian voters overwhelmingly approved amendments to the constitution, including one that would extend President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi's term and allow him to hold office through to 2030, the head of the country's Supreme Elections Commission, Lasheen Ibrahim, said on Tuesday (April 23).

A total of 88.83 per cent of voters approved the proposed amendments, he said in televised comments.

Turnout for the three-day referendum that ended on Monday was 44.3 per cent of the eligible 61 million voters.

