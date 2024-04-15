Eerie calm before storm: Israelis recall long night waiting out Iran's attack

TEHRAN – In the wee hours of April 14 morning, cramped in safe rooms and bomb shelters, Israelis restlessly tracked a forewarned, almost live-broadcasted Iranian strike on their cellphones until air raid sirens and loud booms broke the eerie quiet of the night.

Now after more than 24 hours, raid-related restrictions have all been lifted in Israel. But the strange experience of seeing a massive air attack unfolding from the fingertip to above their heads left many Israelis with a sour aftertaste.

On April 13, around 11pm in Israel, Iran announced the launching of missiles and drones toward Israel. The Israeli military immediately confirmed the attack, stressing air defense systems were prepared to protect citizens.

By then, schools were closed, flights were grounded, and outdoor gatherings were banned. The swarm of missiles and drones was reported to take hours to reach Israeli territory. Millions in Israel watched the developments intently on their TVs and cellphones.

Snapshots of aviation tracker apps circulating on social media displayed a conspicuous absence in the skies of some neighboring countries. Then one post after another popped up, updating drones’ locations from Iraq and Syria to Jordan in real time.

“It was a strange feeling, knowing that something will be coming and knowing even when it will arrive, but having the final result still being ‘up in the air,’” Mr Josh, a 35-year-old Israeli man, described his experience of the night to Xinhua, with a witty pun.

Warfare in the era of social media has been a new experience to many, even for him. He indicated that the overnight “online countdown” of Iran’s attack, in addition to more than six months of information overload on the conflict in the Gaza Strip, was nerve-wracking.

“I don’t know if the country will wake up to 3,000 killed or to a bit of relief at the success of intercepting all of them (drones and missiles),” said Mr Josh.

As Israelis waited with bated breath, Iranians took to the streets in celebration, even as the missiles and drones were still en route. Waving Iranian and Palestinian flags, they honked and cheered while driving through Tehran’s center.

Finally, at around 2am on April 14 in Jerusalem, massive explosions illuminated Israel’s sky. The thunderous sounds of interceptions were resounding. Fiery streaks, resembling a meteor shower, slowly traversed the city’s skyline before disappearing over the horizon. The wait was over.

The aerial duel, visible to the naked eye, attracted many Israelis to take videos and post them on social media.