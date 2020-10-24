Dubai's new fountain makes a splash in record books

Dubai broke the record for the world's largest fountain on Thursday with one that covers 1,335 sq m of sea water.

The Palm Fountain, located at The Pointe shopping and dining district on Palm Jumeirah - a man-made palm-shaped island - boasts an impressive display, with dancing jets of water, music and lights.

It is the latest architectural achievement for Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, which still holds the title for the world's tallest building - the Burj Khalifa.

The new fountain has more than 3,000 LED lights and 7,500 nozzles and can shoot water up to 105m, according to the Guinness World Records.

Dubai's economy, which relies heavily on tourism, has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

It hopes attractions such as the Palm Fountain can help boost visitor numbers, which reached 16 million last year.