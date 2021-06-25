Dubai princess says through law firm that she is 'free to travel'

DUBAI • An Emirati princess who previously said she was being held "hostage" in a palace said she is now free to travel, in a statement attributed to her by lawyers.

In February, the UN human rights office sought assurances that Sheikha Latifa, daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, was alive after the BBC broadcast footage showing her saying that she feared for her life.

This week, an image of Ms Latifa, 35, apparently with a companion at an airport emerged on social media, raising the prospect that she had been able to travel freely.

"I recently visited three European countries on holiday with my friend," said Sheikha Latifa in the statement issued by the Taylor Wessing law firm on Wednesday. "I asked her to post a few photos online to prove to campaigners that I can travel where I want. I hope now that I can live my life in peace without further media scrutiny. And I thank everyone for their kind wishes."

Sheikh Mohammed is Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is one of the seven members. His daughter made an unsuccessful attempt to flee the emirate in March 2018, escaping by boat with the help of friends before being hauled back. She had not been seen in public since. AFP was unable to verify the latest image of her or when it was taken.

It was published on Monday on an account belonging to a woman named by British media as Sioned Taylor, a former Royal Navy member. It showed the two women, standing side-by-side, in front of planes and an airport terminal building. A caption read: "Great European holiday with Latifa. We're having fun exploring!" In the comments section, the account's handler responds "well spotted" to an inquiry as to whether the picture was taken at Madrid's Barajas airport. Dubai authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the photograph.

Last month, the same account published two pictures purportedly showing Sheikha Latifa - one in a restaurant and another in a Dubai mall.

