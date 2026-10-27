Drone intercepted near Baghdad's Green Zone, military statement says

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Oct 27 - A drone was shot down near Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Tuesday, and the interception caused the loud sound that was heard across parts of the Iraqi capital, Iraq's Security Media Cell said in a statement.

Two Iraqi security sources said the US embassy's air defence systems were activated after detecting two drones approaching the perimeter of the Green Zone and shot them down.

The sources said debris from the two drones was recovered at two locations, where security forces were carrying out further investigations into their origin and destination.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions, including the US embassy, which has come under rocket and drone attacks since US and Israeli strikes on Iran. REUTERS