DPM Teo to meet Israel's PM Netanyahu, officials

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean is in Israel for the third leg of his journey through the Middle East during which he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.

The three-day visit starting Monday saw Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, being briefed by the Israel Cyber National Directorate on cyber security issues.

"Given the transboundary and cross-cutting nature of cyber security, both sides had a productive discussion and shared best practices," said the Prime Minister's Office yesterday in a statement.

DPM Teo also met the leader of the opposition Tzipi Livni, who is head of the Hatnuah party.

"They welcomed the excellent relations between Singapore and Israel, and had a useful exchange of views on domestic and regional developments, especially the Middle East peace process," according to the statement.

DPM Teo, who was in Oman and Jordan before Israel, was accompanied by Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry) Tan Wu Meng, and officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and other agencies.