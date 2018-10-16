DPM Teo Chee Hean to meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, officials

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean is in Israel for the third leg of his journey through the Middle East during which he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.

The three-day visit which commenced on Monday (Oct 15) saw Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, receiving a briefing by the Israel Cyber National Directorate on cyber-security issues.

"Given the transboundary and cross-cutting nature of cyber security, both sides had a productive discussion and shared best practices," said the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday (Oct 16) in a statement.

DPM Teo also met opposition leader Tzipi Livni, with whom he had a "useful exchange of views on domestic and regional developments, especially the Middle East peace process", according to the statement.

DPM Teo, who was in Oman and Jordan before Israel, was accompanied by officials including Dr Tan Wu Meng, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry.