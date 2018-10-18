DPM Teo calls on Israeli PM Netanyahu

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed the strong bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
51 min ago

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday.

During their talks, both leaders reaffirmed the strong bilateral cooperation between the two countries in areas such as security, education, research and development, and technical cooperation, and discussed ways to further expand them, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office in Singapore said.

They also had a useful exchange of views on regional and international developments.

DPM Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, reiterated Singapore's consistent and long-standing position on a two-state solution. "We support Israel's right to live within secure borders and in peace, and also the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland," the PMO statement added.

DPM Teo was in Israel from Monday as part of Singapore's ongoing engagement with countries in the Middle East.

He left for Singapore yesterday.

