DPM Teo and Masagos make visit to Middle East

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean is visiting Oman from Oct 12 to 14, as part of Singapore's ongoing engagement with countries in the Middle East.

In Oman, Mr Teo will meet Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd Bin Mahmoud Al Said. Mr Teo will be hosted to a meal by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamood Al Busaidi. He will also meet senior Omani businessmen, and attend a dinner reception for the Singaporean community in Oman.

Mr Teo will be accompanied by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry) Tan Wu Meng, and other officials.

The trip is Mr Masagos' first to the Middle East as the new Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.

Mr Masagos will also visit Jordan and Egypt from Oct 14 to 16.

He will be accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, including its deputy chief executive, Dr Albakri Ahmad.