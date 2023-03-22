Donations and despair: Syria's north-west tries to rebuild after quake

JANDARIS, Syria - Mr Hussein Mankawi has little hope he will ever rebuild his home and food distribution businesses in the north-west Syrian city of Jandaris after they were reduced to rubble by February’s deadly earthquakes, wiping out his life’s work.

“What can we do? We’ll put up a tent instead. There is nothing but tents,” he said, standing by the mangled ruins of his home in the rebel-held region.

The Feb 6 earthquakes were the worst modern-day natural disasters to strike Syria and Turkey, killing more than 56,000 people across the two countries.

Turkey has pledged state-led efforts to rebuild more than 300,000 homes within the first year and the cash-strapped Syrian government has created a compensation fund for victims and offered temporary housing to the displaced.

But this help is unlikely to reach Syria’s north-west, an enclave controlled by rival anti-government rebels and home to 4.5 million people – two million of whom lived in tented camps even before the quake struck, according to the United Nations.

International organisations struggle to access the zone regularly and there has been no visible centralised reconstruction effort.

The UN says more than 100,000 people have been displaced in the region since the first quake struck on Feb 6.

On the edge of destitution and with nowhere to turn, residents are trying to make do on their own.

Mr Mankawi is recovering what possessions he can with help from a local entrepreneur who agreed to move the rubble of his home in return for keeping the metal inside it – a deal underscoring the deep deprivation in the area.

“No one is helping us at all. We’ve seen nothing,” Mr Mankawi said.

Damage has not been limited to homes.

In Jandaris, one of the hardest-hit areas, half of the 48 schools required reconstruction or repairs, as did more than 20km of water and sanitation networks and most of the city’s roads, said Mr Mahmoud Haffar, head of the local council.