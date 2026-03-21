Doha gymnastics World Cup latest sports event to be scrapped because of Middle East war

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Doha had been set to host a gymnastics World Cup event from April 15-18. It has now been cancelled.

PARIS - The gymnastics World Cup event scheduled to take place in Doha in April has been cancelled due to the war in the Middle East, the sport’s governing body announced on March 20.

“World Gymnastics reports that, following an urgent online vote and in light of the current situation in the Middle East, its executive committee has decided to cancel the 2026 edition of the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha (QAT), scheduled to take place from April 15 to 18,” World Gymnastics said in a statement.

“The event will not be rescheduled,” it added.

Several major sporting events have been postponed or cancelled because of the war, including the Formula One grands prix in Bahrain and Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia.

Both were scheduled for mid-April and have been cancelled.

In football, the Finalissima, which was to pit European champions Spain against Copa America winners Argentina on March 27 in Qatar, has also been cancelled.

The Qatar motorcycling Grand Prix, initially scheduled for the weekend of April 12, has been postponed to Nov 8. AFP