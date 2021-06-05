Dhows take pride at annual Dubai race

The crew of a dhow - a traditional Arab sailing vessel - owned by Sheikh Zayed Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, cheered as they emerged victorious at the Al Gaffal Dhow Race in Dubai yesterday.

Al Gaffal, an annual long-distance dhow sailing race, is the largest traditional sailing event in the world. About 100 boats took part in the race, which stretched from Sir Abu Nu'Ayr island to the Dubai Eye at Bluewaters Island.

The race was established in honour of brave Emirati pearl divers, who played a key role in the development of Dubai as an international trading port.