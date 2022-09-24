Death toll doubles, hundreds arrested in 'harrowing' Iran protest crackdown

PARIS - The official death toll has nearly doubled to 35 in a crackdown by Iran's security forces on more than a week of protests that erupted after the death of a young woman in custody.

Hundreds of angry demonstrators have been arrested with crowds taking to the streets of major cities across Iran for eight straight nights since the death of Ms Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Kurd was pronounced dead after spending three days in a coma following her arrest by Iran's feared morality police for wearing the hijab headscarf in an "improper" way.

State television said the number of deaths in "recent riots" had risen to 35, up from 17 previously, including at least five security personnel.

Sweeping arrests have been reported, with the police chief in the north-western province of Guilan announcing on Saturday "the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women" in his region alone, Tasnim news agency said.

Protests were held around the Islamic republic on Friday night, with online videos showing some turning violent, including in Teheran.

Footage showed security forces firing what appeared to be live ammunition at unarmed demonstrators in the north-western cities of Piranshahr, Mahabad and Urmia.

In a video shared by the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights non-governmental organisation, a uniformed member of the security forces is seen shooting an AK-47 assault rifle at protesters in Shahr-e Rey, on Teheran's southern outskirts.

Security forces have carried out a wave of arrests of activists and journalists, with Mr Sherif Mansour of US-based media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reporting 11 had been detained since Monday.

They include Ms Niloufar Hamedi of the reformist newspaper Shargh, who reported on Ms Amini's death.

Internet blackout

Elsewhere, the Norway-based Kurdish rights group Hengaw said protesters "took control" of parts of the city of Oshnaviyeh, in West Azerbaijan province.

Images showed protesters walking freely with their hands aloft in triumph, but Hengaw acknowledged this could be "temporary" and expressed fears of a new crackdown there.

Amnesty International warned of "the risk of further bloodshed amid a deliberately imposed Internet blackout".