Deal reached to release ship that blocked canal

ISMAILIA (Egypt) • The owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said a formal settlement had been agreed in a compensation dispute, and the canal authority said the vessel would be allowed to sail tomorrow.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has held the ship and its crew in a lake between two stretches of the waterway since it was dislodged on March 29.

The Japanese-owned Ever Given got stuck during high winds and remained wedged across the canal for six days, disrupting global trade.

"Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the authority's headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Mr Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine, which represents owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers, said in a statement on Sunday.

The SCA said the settlement will be signed tomorrow.

Stann Marine gave no details.

SCA chairman Osama Rabie said the canal will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tonnes as part of the settlement, without mentioning other details.

"We preserved the rights of the authority in full, preserved our relationship with the company and also political relations with Japan," he told a private TV channel on Sunday evening.

The canal earned revenue of US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in the first six months this year, up 8.8 per cent compared with the same period last year, despite the Ever Given accident, Mr Rabie said.

Shoei Kisen and its insurers said last month they had reached a deal in principle with the SCA.

The SCA had demanded US$916 million in compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue before publicly lowering the request to US$550 million.

Shoei Kisen and the ship's insurers had disputed the claim and the ship's detention under an Egyptian court order.

Earlier on Sunday, an Egyptian court adjourned hearings in the compensation row to July 11 to allow the canal and the ship's owner to finalise a settlement, court sources and a lawyer said.

REUTERS