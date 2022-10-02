Critics fear Saudi prince seeking legal cover with new PM title

DUBAI - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister, announced on Sept 27, could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom where he already wields enormous power.

The appointment by royal decree comes ahead of a deadline for US President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether Prince Mohammed qualifies for immunity from lawsuits filed in American courts.

The 37-year-old de facto ruler of the world's biggest crude exporter has been targeted in multiple such lawsuits in recent years, notably over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, which temporarily turned him into a pariah in the West.

His lawyers have argued in filings that he "sits at the apex of Saudi Arabia's government" and thus qualifies for legal immunity.

Human rights activists and government critics immediately speculated that making Prince Mohammed prime minister was a bald-faced attempt to strengthen the immunity claim and skirt legal exposure.

Ms Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn) - an NGO Mr Khashoggi founded - told AFP it was a "last-ditch effort to conjure up a new title for him" - in other words, "a title-washing ploy".

Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment about the move.

In October 2020, two years after Mr Khashoggi's death, Dawn filed a complaint in the United States along with Mr Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz, accusing Prince Mohammed of involvement in a "conspiracy" that led to Mr Khashoggi being kidnapped, bound, drugged, tortured and assassinated.

Last year, Mr Biden declassified an intelligence report that found Prince Mohammed had approved the operation against Mr Khashoggi, an assertion that the Saudi authorities deny.

The legal threats to Prince Mohammed in US courts go beyond those relating to Mr Khashoggi.

The prince was also named in a lawsuit filed by Mr Saad al-Jabri, a former top intelligence official who fell out of favour as Prince Mohammed manoeuvred to become first in line to the throne in 2017.