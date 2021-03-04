Covid-19 vaccination a must for 2021 haj: Riyadh

LONDON • Saudi Arabia's health ministry has ruled that only people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to attend the haj this year.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is mandatory for those willing to come to the haj and will be one of the main conditions (for receiving a permit to come)," Saudi newspaper Okaz reported on Monday, citing a circular signed by the health minister.

Saudi Arabia stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina and its peaceful organisation of the haj pilgrimage, which has been marred in the past by deadly stampedes, fires and riots.

Last year, Riyadh dramatically reduced the number of pilgrims to around 1,000 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first time in modern times.

The haj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, is a big source of income for the Saudi government.

Crowds of millions of pilgrims would likely be a hotbed for virus transmission. In the past, some worshippers have returned to their countries with respiratory and other diseases.

REUTERS