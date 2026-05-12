Comoros transport strike disrupts capital after fuel price hike

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MORONI, May 12 - A transport strike over fuel price increases disrupted Comoros' capital Moroni and its outskirts for a second day on Tuesday, and union officials said seven members had been arrested after being summoned by the national gendarmerie.

• The strike began on Monday after the government raised diesel prices by 46% and gasoline prices by 35% under a decree published on Saturday by Energy Minister Aboubacar Said Anli citing the middle east conflict as the reason.

• "We were taken to the gendarmerie, myself and two other leaders, including the union president," Elarif Djoumoi, secretary general of one regional branch of the national transport union, told Reuters.

• A union spokesperson confirmed the arrests in a brief phone call before the line was cut. Reuters could not immediately establish why the officials were detained or whether they had been charged.

• Reuters sought comment from the government communications department but did not receive an immediate response.

• The strike has disrupted schools, shops and public services in Moroni and surrounding areas, with some traders closing in support.

• "The students come, but the classrooms are empty from 9 a.m. onwards," said Toihiri Moindjié, head supervisor at the largest high school in Moroni.

• Abdou Boina, president of the Comorian traders' union, said on Sunday that shopkeepers would join the strike because there was little point opening if transport services had stopped. He urged the government to review the new prices.

• In a statement on Saturday, the government announced cuts to official travel and a 40% reduction in customs duties to help curb increases in basic goods prices. REUTERS