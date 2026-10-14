Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem, restores free trade deal with Israel

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JERUSALEM, Oct 14 - Colombia opened its embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the 10th country to do so, as new President Abelardo de la Espriella reversed his predecessor's break with Israel by also restoring a free trade agreement between the two countries.

• Most countries maintain their embassies to Israel in Tel Aviv. Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state. The city's status remains one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

• Former Colombian President Gustavo Petro in May 2024 broke diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza and had heavily criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

• Petro had closed Colombia's embassy in Tel Aviv and recalled its ambassador, a move Israel said was antisemitic and a reward for Hamas militants

• Right-winger de la Espriella became president in August

• On Tuesday, the free trade agreement that was terminated by Petro was reinstated

• Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said: "In just two months, we have reversed most of the negative consequences of the Petro administration for Israel-Colombia relations and have even broken new ground ... I thank ... Abelardo de la Espriella for his determination to bring Israel-Colombia relations to an all-time high"

• Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Bula Escobar attended the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem

• Several countries have relocated their embassies to Jerusalem since the United States did so in 2018. Among them are Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay and Somaliland REUTERS