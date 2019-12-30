Coffee cup mosaic of King Tut's mask sets new record

CAIRO • At the yard of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) near the Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt celebrated setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest mosaic of King Tutankhamun's mask made of coffee cups.

"The mosaic of King Tut's mask is made of 7,260 cups of coffee, which is a plus for the GEM whose opening is in late 2020," Mr Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told Xinhua during the ceremony last Saturday.

The mosaic of the ancient boy king's mask was laid out by a group of Egyptian youth.

The 60 sq m mosaic beats the 2012 world record set by a similar mosaic in the United States depicting the late American singer and actor Elvis Presley's face, which consisted of 5,642 coffee cups with a total area of 37.24 sq m.

The event was attended by the regional director of Guinness World Records for the Middle East and North Africa, Mr Talal Omar, who said that King Tut's mosaic sets a new world record in terms of the number of cups and the total area.

The event was held under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which used to be two separate ministries before a recent Cabinet reshuffle earlier in the month.

"This is the first event to be held after merging the two ministries and it is an important activity for promoting the GEM," said Deputy Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ghada Shalaby.

"Coffee is a welcome drink in Egypt and the cups of coffee in today's activity signify welcoming Egyptian and foreign tourists to visit this magnificent building."

The GEM's total area is about 500,000 sq m and it will be the world's largest museum displaying artefacts of one civilisation. It is expected to host over 100,000 artefacts, some 3,500 of which belong to King Tut.

"Architecturally, about 94.5 per cent of the GEM construction is completed, and at least 7,200 sq m of the GEM area will be dedicated to featuring King Tut's artefacts," said Mr El-Tayeb Abbas, the GEM's director for archaeological affairs.

