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Cocaine and millions of pills seized in eastern Libya, officials say

TRIPOLI, Nov 18 - Eastern Libyan authorities said they seized more than 4 million narcotic pills and 29 kilograms of cocaine and hashish in the coastal city of Derna on Tuesday.

Members of a drug-trafficking gang were arrested in the city, the interior ministry's General Administration for Combating Drugs said in a statement.

Pictures posted by the administration showed piles of blocks of hashish, boxes and transparent bags containing white tablets.

"We will show no leniency toward anyone who dares to compromise the security of our youth or the future of our country," the agency's director, Major General Ahmed Al-Shamikh, said in a video statement posted late on Tuesday.

Libya has become a major regional transit hub for synthetic drugs and other narcotics on their way to local users and other parts of North Africa and the wider continent, according to a UN report released in January.

Drug gangs have been taking advantage of the tumultuous situation in the country since 2011, said the report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. That year, Gaddafi was toppled in a NATO-backed uprising, plunging Libya into a prolonged period of internal conflict and division.

Three years later, a civil war broke out between armed factions vying for power and divided the country between eastern and western administrations. REUTERS